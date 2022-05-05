Champions League: Real Madrid enters final with injury time miracle against Manchester City

Real Madrid completed yet another miracle win, defeating Manchester City 3-1 at home, to book their place in the UEFA Champions League final.

Manchester City appeared to have booked their ticket to Paris in the 90th minute after Riyad Mahrez put them ahead in the 73rd minute and 5-3 on aggregate.

Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Real Madrid, replaced Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro with Eduardo Camavinga, Marco Asensio, and Rodrygo, but it appeared to be in vain.

Real Madrid had not tested Manchester City keeper Edinson until the 90th minute, when Karim Benzema hooked the ball across the face of goal for Rodrygo to head home at the near post just before the referee signalled six minutes of injury time.

90 seconds later, Marcos Asensio got a touch on Dani Carvajal’s right-wing cross, and Rodrygo was there again to head into the top corner, sending the match into extra time.

Real Madrid were alive and kicking with the Bernabeu jumping after looking for the count yet again in the tournament.

Ruben Dias clipped Karim Benzema from behind four minutes into extra time, and the referee pointed to the spot, according to Xinhua.

Real Madrid led 3-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate after Benzema took his time and sent Edinson the wrong way. It was the first time Madrid had led the game.

Until those chaotic minutes, it appeared that Real Madrid would keep their record of never qualifying after losing the first leg of a Champions League semi-final and even in the final minutes of regular time.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid cleared from Jack Grealish and Cancelo, while Eder Militao cleared Grealish off the line just a minute before Rodrygo’s first goal.

Courtois tipped Phil Foden’s header clear at the end of first-half injury time, and Fernandinho missed the follow-up when it appeared easier to score.

