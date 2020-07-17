Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has lauded manager Zinedine Zidane and called him “the captain of the ship” after winning the La Liga 2019-20 title. Ramos also expressed his love for Los Blancos and said that he would not want to play for any other clubs in his career.

“He’s key, he’s the captain of the ship and he’s the one who has to stand up and make the difference amongst everyone else,” Ramos said as quoted on the official website of Real Madrid.

“He’s always been someone who has placed his trust in his players and we feel really well supported by him. We believe in him and his work. Everything he touches turns to gold. Long may it last and may people appreciate what a great person he is. He’s a unique coach,” he added hailing Zidane’s contribution.

Zidane also heaped praises on the efforts of Ramos and lauded how he has led the team on the field. “You highlight Sergio Ramos. He is our leader, he drives the team on. We all bring something different to the team but he’s our captain. We have 4 captains with Marcelo, Varane and Benzema, but it’s true that Sergio is our leader. I think every single madridista feels represented by Sergio in every sense,” Zidane explained.

Real Madrid were crowned the champions after they beat Villarreal 2-1 on Thursday at the empty Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Their cause was strengthened further by the unexpected 1-2 defeat of Barcelona at the hands of Osasuna.

Meanwhile, expressing his desire to stay at the club till the end of his career, Ramos said, “I’d like to end my career here. “For as many seasons as the president wants. That’s not down to me. I’m delighted to be here and everyone knows that. I’d like to end my career here. I’m happy and relaxed. I hope that I can hang my boots up here.”