Real Madrid closed the gap between FC Barcelona to two scores with a 3-1 win at home to Eibar in La Liga.

First-half goals from Tony Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo gave Zinedine Zidane’s side all three points in the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Sunday evening, where they will play out the rest of the season, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kroos opened the scoring in the fourth minute after good work from Karim Benzema. Ramos doubled Madrid’s lead on the half-hour mark following a pass from Eden Hazard.

Marcelo sealed the points seven minutes later with a shot from inside the penalty area after Hazard’s shot had been saved.

Eibar scored a consolation goal after Bigas’ second-half shot took a deflection to beat Thibaut Courtois, while Hazard was pictured with an ice-pack on his ankle after being replaced by Gareth Bale in the second half.

Real Sociedad remain in fourth place but lost two points at home against Osasuna, who opened the scoring in the Reale Arena with an Adrian Lopez penalty.

Mikel Oyarzabal earned a point for the home side with a crisp finish following a pass from Willian Jose midway through the second half.

Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 in San Mames, with both goals coming in a two-minute spell of the first half.

Iker Muniain put Athletic Club ahead with a smart finish from Yuri’s pass from the left in the 36th minute, but two minutes later, Diego Costa took advantage of space in the heart of the home side’s defense to net the equaliser.