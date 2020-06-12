Left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz has conveyed his willingness to return to Test cricket for the England series to head coach cum chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq. He has said that he is ready to play the longest format of the game if his services are required during the England tour later in the year.

While Mohammad Amir had earlier announced his retirement from Test cricket last year to focus on limited-overs cricket, Wahab had taken a break from Test cricket.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three Test matches and as many T20 International matches in England.

“Yes I spoke to Wahab about this and he said if needed, he will be available to play the Test matches in England,” Misbah said as quoted by PTI.

Riaz last featured in a Test match for Pakistan in October 2018 against Australia in October 2018.

“Hopefully the five weeks training camp and practice games we have in England before the first test will allow all the bowlers to settle down and also get used to new SOPs like not using saliva to shine the ball, avoiding celebrations after taking a wicket etc.

“It is not easy for a pace bowler in particular to get back into rhythm after three months of not playing cricket or nets at all,” Misbah said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not include Wahab and Amir in the list of new central contracts list announced recently.