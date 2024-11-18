RCB rope in Omkar Salvi as bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Monday, announced the appointment of Omkar Salvi as the bowling coach of the IPL franchise. The 46-year-old guided Mumbai to Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy titles last season.

Omkar, who has won the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and the IPL in the last eight months will join RCB in time for IPL 2025 after completion of his Indian domestic season duties.

He took over as the head coach of the Mumbai team for the 2023-24 season, where he led it to its historic Ranji title—Mumbai’s first in eight years and its 42nd overall. Before this, he spent four seasons as the team’s bowling coach, further cementing his reputation as a key architect of success.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Omkar Salvi as RCB’s bowling coach. With his vast experience, especially in developing fast bowlers, and proven success at the domestic and IPL levels, he’s the perfect fit for our coaching team. Omkar’s technical expertise, local knowledge and leadership will add huge value to our squad and environment,” said Mo Bobat, RCB’s Director of Cricket.

Omkar, the younger brother of former India player Aavishkar Salvi, has played just one List-A game for Railways in 2005. He is contracted with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) until March 2025.

At RCB, he will be reuniting with Dinesh Karthik after the latter was appointed the team’s batting coach and mentor for 2025. The pair have previously worked together for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Having retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal, RCB will look to build their squad for the 2025 season through the IPL mega auction on November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The franchise is yet to win the tournament despite participating in it since the IPL’s inaugural edition in 2008.