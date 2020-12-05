Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Australia after he suffered a concussion during the first T20I on Friday at the Manuka Oval. Pacer Shardul Thakur has been named his replacement.

Jadeja was hit on his helmet off a delivery from speedster Mitchell Starc in the last over of India’s innings. He was unable to take the field for Australia’s innings with Yuzvendra Chahal coming in as his concussion substitute.

“Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on 4th December 2020,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI medical team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series,” it said.

Batsman Sanju Samson later said that Jadeja told his teammates he was feeling dizzy after the innings. The all-rounder is believed to have hurt his hamstring as well.

“The physio (team’s medical staff) knows his condition better. We don’t have any information yet. We saw him (Jadeja) getting hurt. When he returned he said he was feeling dizzy. We had to go for a concussion substitute,” said Samson in the post-match press conference.

Chahal, who replaced Jadeja as a concussion substitute during Australia’s innings, proved to be brilliant choice as he picked up figures of 3/25 to help India win rhe opening T20I. He was adjudged as the Man of the Match.

Australia coach Justin Langer was later seen having an animated discussion with match referee David Boon, also of Australia, during the innings break after Chahal came on as a concussion substitute.

“I think the concussion was fine. If the player gets hit on the head, he needs to be replaced if doctor thinks, it is fine. But it will have to be like-for-like, that is the only thing for me. These are the rules of the game whether players like or not but moving forward, to make it fair, I think like-for-like replacement is the way to go,” Henriques said.