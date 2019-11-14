India off-spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday equalled Muttiah Muralitharan’s record to become the joint-fastest bowler to take 250 Test wickets at home. He achieved the feat in his 42nd match.

Here is the list of players who took fewest Tests to claim 250 wickets at home:

42 – Muttiah Muralitharan/ R Ashwin

43 – Anil Kumble

44 – Rangana Herath

49 – Dale Steyn

51 – Harbhajan Singh

Ashwin reached the milestone after taking the wicket of Mominul Haque in the ongoing first Test match between India and Bangladesh.

With this, the spinner became only the third Indian following Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to have picked 250+ wickets in India.

In overall, with 359 Test wickets to his name in 68 matches, Ashwin is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format. He succeeds Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), and Harbhajan Singh (417).

About the match:

On Thursday, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat first at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore which fancied a grassy track. The decision soon turned out to be a wrong one as Bangladesh lost early wickets and were 31 for 3 at one point. However, Haque (22*) along with wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (14*) added another 32 runs and ensured that the Bangla Tigers don’t suffer any further damage by lunch.

For India, the trio of Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami didn’t let the visitors settle by claiming the wickets of Imrul Kayes (6), Shadman Islam (6) and Mohammad Mithun (13), respectively.

After this, Ashwin joined the party and took the wickets of Haque (37) and Mahmudullah (10).

India would have had more wickets in their kitty, had they converted some opportunities.