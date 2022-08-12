Ravi Shastri says upcoming season of Legends Cricket League dedicated to 75th year of Independence celebration

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri announced on Friday that the second season of the Legends Cricket League (LLC) will be dedicated to the country’s 75th anniversary of independence.

The LLC Season Two opener will take place on September 15 at Eden Garden in Kolkata. A special match will be played between India and the rest of the world as India Maharajas vs. World Giants.

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead India, while Eoin Morgan, England’s former white-ball captain, will captain the World Team. This match will feature participants from ten different countries.

“This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year’s league to the 75th year of Independence celebration,” said Shastri in an official statement.

The league will begin the following day, September 16, with four franchise teams competing in LLC Season Two.

This season, which runs until October 8, will feature 15 matches in total. All of the players and teams would be travelling to each of the six cities.

Squads:

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (captain), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (captain), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O Brien and Denesh Ramdin (wk).

(Inputs from IANS)