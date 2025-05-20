Rathi handed one-match suspension for conduct breach

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Digvesh Rathi will miss his side’s final IPL 2025 match after being handed a one-match suspension for acquiring two more demerit points, taking his total to five in the tournament.

Additionally, he was also penalised 50 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at the dismissal of Abhishek Sharma in SRH’s chase, when Rathi followed up with his usual book-signing send-off that riled up the batter. The two were involved in an exchange of words before the umpires and Rathi’s teammates intervened.

Advertisement

This was Rathi’s third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated two demerit points in this instance to add to his existing three, one against Punjab Kings on April 1 and then two more against Mumbai Indians on April 4.

As per the new IPL rules, Rathi will now be suspended for LSG’s final game against Gujarat Titans on May 22 in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the SRH batter was also handed his first demerit point alongside a 25 per cent match-fee deduction for the same incident. This was the opener’s first offence.

The six-wicket loss to SRH also dashed LSG’s hopes of qualifying for the play-offs.