In a recent development, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Thursday shared a heartfelt tribute for his mother on Twitter after she passed away battling a prolonged illness. Rashid had earlier appealed to his fans to pray for the recovery of his ill mother.

After the death of his mother, cricket fraternity including current and former cricketers as well as commentators have poured in wishes for the departed soul.

“You were my home my mother I had no home but you. I can’t believe you are no more with me, you will missed forever. Rest In Peace #MOTHER,” the Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted.

إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُوْنَ

You were my home my mother I had no home but you . i can’t believe you are no more with me you will missed forever . Rest In Peace #MOTHER 😢😢 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 18, 2020

“The pain of losing someone who loved us selflessly is always impossible to comprehend. Your mother will always be watching over you Rashid. My deepest condolences to you and your family. May her soul Rest in Peace!” said Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar in reply to Rashid’s tweet.

May her soul Rest in Peace! 🙏🏼 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2020

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also wrote about Rashid’s loss. “Inna liallahi wa inna ilaihi rajioun. May Allah give you and your family the strength to ease your pain brother.”

Inna liallahi wa inna ilaihi rajioun. May Allah give you and your family the strength to ease your pain brother — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 19, 2020

Rashid’s Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted: “Our condolences to Rashid Khan & his family during this tough time. Stay strong, Rashid! May her soul rest in peace.”

Our condolences to @rashidkhan_19 & his family during this tough time. Stay strong, Rashid! May her soul rest in peace 🙏 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 18, 2020

Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators said: “Extremely saddened to hear the passing of your mother. Accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. May the deceased find eternal peace & the family the strength to bear the great pain. RIP”

Accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. May the deceased find eternal peace & the family the strength to bear the great pain. RIP 🙏 — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) June 18, 2020

Pakistan players, including the likes of Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Ahmed Shahzad, also expressed grief.

sorry to hear this brother. inshaAllah she’s in a better place 🤲🏼🤲🏼 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) June 18, 2020

(With inputs from IANS)