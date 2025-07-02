Ranka Wins District-Level Subroto Cup Under-17 Football Final, to Represent Garhwa at Divisional Stage

The 64th Subroto Cup (Under-17 Boys) district-level football tournament concluded on Wednesday at the Garhwa Football Stadium with a thrilling final match between Government Plus Two High School, Ranka, and PM Shri Upgraded High School, Obra Bardiha. Organised under the aegis of the Jharkhand Education Project, Garhwa, the final remained goalless at full time, ending in a 0–0 draw.

The winner was decided through a penalty shootout, in which Ranka edged past Obra Bardiha with a narrow 4–3 victory to claim the district championship. With this win, the Ranka team will now represent the Garhwa district in the upcoming divisional-level Under-17 boys’ tournament.

Following the match, the winning team was felicitated by Additional District Programme Officer Alka Lakra, Assistant Programme Officer Kuldeepak Agrawal, District Olympic Association President Shailendra Pathak, Football Association President Alok Mishra, Block Programme Officer Edmon Kachhap, Chittaranjan Kushwaha, Cluster In-charge Devendra Nath Upadhyay, and Ravindra Kumar Chaubey, among other dignitaries.

