Ranji Trophy: Rohit available for next round games; Kohli, Rahul set to miss

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday confirmed his availability for Mumbai’s next round Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu & Kashmir, starting January 23 at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.

Rohit is the fourth high-profile name after Rishabh Pant (Delhi), Shubman Gill (Punjab) and Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra) to feature in the premier red-ball tournament.

“I will,” Rohit said at the press conference for the Champions Trophy squad announcement, when asked whether he will be playing the next Ranji game.

His confirmation comes a day after the BCCI issued an unprecedented set of guidelines for all players, which included mandatory participation in domestic cricket. In case the player is not available to play, he will need permission from the national chairman of selectors.

Meanwhile, star batters Virat Kohli (Delhi) and KL Rahul (Karnataka) are set to miss the next round of Ranji Trophy games, starting January 23, after they informed the BCCI’s medical team of carrying niggles.

According to espncricinfo, Kohli experienced neck pain during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, for which he had taken an injection. The star batter informed the medical team that he was still experiencing pain, ruling him out of Delhi’s game against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

Rahul on his part, has complained of an elbow issue that would keep him out of Karnataka’s match against Punjab in Bengaluru.

While Kohli and Rahul will have another opportunity to feature in Ranji Trophy, with the final round of the group phase starting January 30, those matches end close to the start of the ODI series against England from February 6.

Among the Test regulars who will feature in the next Ranji Trophy round are Rishabh Pant (Delhi), Shubman Gill (Punjab) and Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra).