Days before leaving for New Zealand with the Indian A squad, talented Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw hurt his left shoulder while attempting to field the ball in the course of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka in Mumbai on Friday.

Prithvi Shaw injured himself in the third session at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground when he dived while trying to save potential runs from an overthrow. He was forced to leave the field because of the injury.

Notably, Shaw is named in India A squad for the forthcoming New Zealand tour. The team will depart on 10 January. He finds himself in the limited-overs side as well as the four day-matches scheduled to be played in the tour.

After the day’s proceedings, Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav stated that Shaw appeared better than before.

“He (Shaw) looks better. Looking at him on the ground, it was not looking good but now I think he is looking good. Later on I will get to know from the physio on what exactly the situation is (with regard to him) ,” Surya told reporters in Mumbai as confirmed by PTI.

A report by PTI further claims that Shaw has also undergone an MRI scan as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from PTI).