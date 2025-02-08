Ranji Trophy: J&K aim to extend dream run vs Kerala; Saurashtra eye experience to edge Gujarat in QF

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 has entered its business end, with the quarterfinals set to kick off on Saturday. After weeks of intense competition in the group stage, eight teams remain in contention for the coveted title.

However, the knockout phase has already witnessed some unexpected changes, with the J&K vs Kerala fixture shifted out of Jammu due to poor ground conditions and the Haryana vs Mumbai clash relocated from Lahli to Kolkata without an official explanation from the BCCI.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Kerala

Jammu & Kashmir emerged as the surprise package of the tournament, topping Elite Group A with five wins in seven matches, including a famous victory over 42-time champions Mumbai. Their pace trio of Auqib Nabi, Yudhvir Singh, and Umar Nazir has been lethal, with Nabi leading the tournament’s wicket charts at this stage. Shubham Khajuria has been in scintillating form with the bat scoring 663 runs, averaging 55.25 with a highest score of 255.

Kerala, on the other hand, finished second in Elite Group C, narrowly missing out on top spot behind Haryana. Salman Nizar has been their batting mainstay, while the experienced Jalaj Saxena has picked up 33 wickets at an impressive average of 14.81. The neutral venue in Alur adds an extra layer of intrigue, with both teams aiming to prove their mettle in unfamiliar conditions.

Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu

Vidarbha has been the standout team in the tournament so far, accumulating 40 points in the group stage, five clear of their nearest challenger. Their six wins in seven matches underline their dominance. Yash Rathod and Akshay Wadkar have been their key batters, while Harsh Dubey has emerged as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 55 scalps at an average of 14.50.

Tamil Nadu’s road to the knockouts was far less straightforward. They had to rely on the bonus points system to edge out Chandigarh despite winning the same number of games as group-toppers Saurashtra. However, their batting depth—with N Jagadeesan, C Andre Siddarth, and Vijay Shankar all averaging over 60—could pose a serious challenge. The battle between Vidarbha’s relentless bowling attack and Tamil Nadu’s formidable batting lineup could be the highlight of the quarterfinal stage.

Haryana vs Mumbai

Haryana has been one of the most consistent sides in this year’s Ranji Trophy, topping Elite Group C with 29 points after three wins and four draws. However, their challenge against Mumbai—the most successful team in Ranji Trophy history—will be a test of their mettle. Himanshu Rana and Anshul Kamboj have led Haryana’s charge, with Kamboj taking 29 wickets at an astonishing average of 11.75.

Mumbai, meanwhile, looked in danger of missing the knockouts before a dominant victory over Meghalaya—by an innings and 456 runs—secured their passage. Siddhesh Lad’s form has been exceptional, averaging 86.33 this season, while Shardul Thakur’s all-round contributions make him a player to watch. The move from Lahli to Kolkata could impact the dynamics of this contest, with spin expected to play a bigger role.

Saurashtra vs Gujarat

Saurashtra, the 2019-20 champions, topped Elite Group D in a tight finish, ahead of Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh. Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani have been the standout batters, while Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has led the bowling attack with 35 wickets.

Gujarat, runners-up in 2016-17, finished second in Elite Group B, winning four games. Manan Hingrajia has been their key performer with the bat, while Siddharth Desai’s nine-wicket haul in a single innings showcased his match-winning abilities. If Cheteshwar Pujara features for Saurashtra, it could be a massive boost for their hopes in what promises to be a fiercely contested quarterfinal.

All the quarterfinals will be live-streamed on JioCinema.

Fixtures:

Jammu & Kashmir vs Kerala in Pune

Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu in Nagpur

Haryana vs Mumbai in Kolkata

Saurashtra vs Gujarat in Rajkot