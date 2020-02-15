Bengal completed their comeback from being dismissed for 138 in the first innings of their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Punjab with a 48-run win on Friday. Shahbaz Ahmed took four wickets, adding to the seven he took in the first innings, as Punjab fell for 141 while chasing a target of 190.

Karnataka meanwhile chased down a target of 149 to seal an eight-wicket win for themselves against Baroda in a match that they mostly dominated. Both Bengal and Karnataka have hence secured places in the quarter-finals.

It also meant that Delhi have been knocked out despite being in sight of an innings victory against Rajasthan. Delhi enforced the follow on after Rajasthan were dismissed for 299 in reply to their first innings total of 623. Rajasthan are 128/2 at the end of the third day, trailing Delhi by 196 runs.

Madhya Pradesh have been left to chase a target of 408 after Mumbai declared on 238/5 in their second innings. MP have had a disastrous start to the unlikely chase and are 44/2 at the end of the third day.

Saurasthra trail Tamil Nadu’s first innings total of 424 by 78 runs. Uttarakhand need 167 runs to win in their match against Maharashtra with eight wickets in hand. Uttar Pradesh are tottering at 77/4 against Himachal Pradesh chasing a mammoth target of 535.

The match between Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana is finely poised with the latter needing 121 to win with five wickets in hand.

Hyderabad are staring at defeat as they hold a meager lead of 78 runs against Vidarbha with just three wickets in hand.

Among the Plate group matches, Bihar lead Sikkim by 325 runs while Pondhicherry are three wickets from an innings victory over Nagaland.