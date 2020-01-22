Ranjan Madugalle, a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, has been appointed by the game’s governing body as match referee for the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Madugalle, 60, has refereed in 102 T20Is and will return to the country where he had made his international refereeing debut 27 years ago. In December 1993, he had refereed in the Pakistan versus Zimbabwe Test, before making his ODI debut in the same month between the same sides.

However, this will be the first time Madugalle will referee in a T20I series in Pakistan. Previously in Pakistan, he has refereed in 15 Tests in five series and 20 ODIs, including six in the World Cup 1996.

As the umpiring responsibilities in T20Is will be shared between the local umpires, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza as the on-field umpires, Ahmed Shahab as third umpire and Tariq Rasheed as the fourth umpire for the three matches.

Bangladesh are set to play three T20Is, two Tests and an ODI in Pakistan between January and April. The T20I series will be played from January 24-27, followed by the first Test from February 7 to 11.

Bangladesh will then return to Pakistan in April for the one-off ODI which will be played on April 3 and the second Test from April 5-9.