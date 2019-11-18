Senior journalist Rajat Sharma has re-assumed the duties as the President of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday after ombudsman Justice (Retired) Durrez Ahmed decided to hold his and other officials’ resignations and ordered them to continue their duties for the time being.

“In deference to the orders of Hon’ble Ombudsman, I have assumed the charge of the office of President, DDCA with immediate effect. I would request you all to cooperate with me in running the affairs of the DDCA in an efficient, honest and transparent manner,” Rajat Sharma said in a statement released by him.

“In the light of present developments, no meeting of the Apex Council can be convened without my concurrence. I would, therefore, urge all of you to neither convene nor hold or attend any meeting of the Apex Council which has not been convened by me or has been convened without my concurrence,” the statement added.

Sharma went on to clarify that there is, in fact, no Apex Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

“ I have also learnt that notice for a meeting of the Apex Council has been sent to few select members for a meeting to held at 7:30 pm on 19.11.2019 to discuss certain agenda items which have been rendered infructuous on account of the aforesaid order passed by Hon’ble Ombudsman. There is, therefore, no point in holding the said Apex Council meeting tomorrow. In accordingly direct that the said Apex Council meeting or any such scheduled meeting stands cancelled,” the statement elaborated.

Earlier, Sharma had decided to resign as the President of the DDCA and stated that his resignation would perhaps act as a warning bell for the various stakeholders associated with the association.

Soon after his decision, several other officials had also given their resignations from their respective posts.

“Today I have tendered my resignation from the post of President, DDCA and has sent it to the Apex Council. I thank all of you for your overwhelming support, respect and affection during my tenure. My best wishes to @delhi_cricket,” Sharma had posted on Twitter on Sunday.