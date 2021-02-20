Rajasthan Royals (RR) are taking all precautionary measures over the fitness of South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris after shelliny out a fortune to buy him during the Indian Premier League 2021 auction on Thursday.

Owing to fitness issue, Morris was able to play only nine matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 season which was held in the UAE due to COVID-19. He was released by RCB before this year’s auction and RR bought him.

“In terms of medical expertise, we have John Gloster and team doctor talking with Morris’s physio and trainers. We conducted a study on what really impacted him in the past and in terms of the chain scenario or in terms of Covid or restrictions it imposes and how that might impact our season this year,” Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket at RR, told the media on Friday.

“What are the things — like flying and playing and packing your bags and leaving significant effect on injuries of players in the IPL,” he added.

The former Sri Lanka captain added that the fact that this edition of IPL will be played in restricted venues or hubs due to Covid-19 will help as it won’t require much travel.

“This time with what looks likely to be more restricted venues. Venues that are much closer will not require that much travel. That works in Morris’s favour,” he added.

RR’s bowling was weak and they ensured they picked bowling options to support their ace England pace bowler Jofra Archer. The Jaipur franchise has also picked Bangladesh left-arm pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

“There is Mustafizur (Rahman). If something happens to Archer or Morris, he can be brought in to replace. It works well for Morris,” he added.

Morris became the highest ever paid player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) after Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought him at the whopping price of Rs16.25 crore during the player auction for the 2021 edition.

Morris’ name saw an intense bidding war as Punjab Kings (name changed from Kings XI Punjab) also expressed keen interest to acquire his service. The bowling all-rounder’s base price was Rs.75 lakh.