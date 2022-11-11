Rain threat looms large for T20 World Cup final

Threat of thunder storm spoiling the show at Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final loomed large with the sky being heavily overcast here today, two days before the summit clash between Pakistan and England, at the huge Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A light drizzle was soaking the MCG turf today evening. The weather forecast for Sunday is that there is a 100 percent chance of rain.

There is a chance of 8 to 20 mm rainfall to occur on the day of the final with the chance of a severe thunderstorm emerging, according to the weather forecasters.

There is a reserve day for the final, on Monday, but even on that day rains have been forecast.

As per the playing conditions for the tournament a result is obtained if a minimum of ten overs per side can be gone through.

“Weather here in Melbourne is not the same as in January-February. It is variable and we have to put up with that. On the day, I am sure, Melbourne is going to open up enough and we will have a ten-over match,” a confident Matthew Hayden, the Pakistan team’s batting mentor, told reporters at the MCG today.

Pakistan got the better of New Zealand in the first semi-final held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9.

England drubbed India in the second semi-final played last night at the Adelaide Oval.

Both Pakistan and England have won the World T20 Cup crown once each in the tournament’s history, Pakistan winning it in 2009 and England following suit in 2011-12.

Only the West Indies have won it more than once.