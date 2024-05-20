Rain hampers Rajasthan Royals’ dreams of finishing top-2

The final league match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has been washed out without a ball being bowled, which means that the Rajasthan Royals slipped to the third spot among the four sides to reach the IPL playoffs, and will run into a red-hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad on May 22.

Following the washout in Guwahati, the Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) split points, and finished the league stage with 20 and 17 points, respectively. While both the Royals (0.273) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are on identical 17 points each, the Hyderabad franchise cemented the No.2 spot on the basis of superior net run rate of 0.414.

The Hyderabad franchise secured the second spot after a comprehensive win over the Punjab Kings earlier in the day, and will now take on table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first qualifier on May 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rajasthan’s chances of reclaiming the second spot was initially delayed by heavy rain. However, there was a glimmer of hope for Sanju Samson and Co. as the covers were taken off and a pitch inspection was scheduled for 10.25pm. There was a late attempt at getting a 7-over-a-side match underway with a toss even done hastily. KKR had won it and chosen to field but just minutes before the start of the game, another spell of rain returned to the ground. It was then deemed impossible to get the match going and the two captains shook hands.

The Royals were desperately hoping to snap their four-match losing streak on Sunday, and the match was consequential as a win in favour of the home side could have helped them retain the No.2 spot on the points table.

From Shreyas Iyer’s team’s point of view, the match would have helped them return to action after their earlier contest against Gujarat Titans was also washed out.