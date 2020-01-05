Unseasonal rain delayed the start of India’s first T20 international against Sri Lanka in Guwahati after home team skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first.

The first of the three-match series marked the return of Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah after both were out nursing respective injuries.

On a track which is expected to help spinners and make batting difficult, India — sans Rohit Sharma who is rested — left out Ravindra Jadeja as Kohli said they wanted to play Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav as the Sri Lankans have more left-handers in the side.

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga said they are playing three seamers and two spinners with both teams looking to fine-tune their skills ahead of the T20 World Cup in October this year.