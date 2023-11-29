Rahul Dravid acknowledges BCCI support after extension of contract as India head coach

With the assistance of his staff, which also includes T. Dilip, Paras Mhambrey, and Vikram Rathore, head coach Rahul Dravid—also referred to by his Indian supporters as “the wall”—will continue to mentor the team’s upcoming generation of cricket players.

On his contract extension, Rahul Dravid thanked BCCI and his family for the support.

He said ,”The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It’s a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. Our team has incredible talent and skills, and we have focused on following the correct procedures and adhering to our plans, which has directly affected the outcome.”

Advertisement

He further added, “I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family’s sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post-World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence.”

India’s first assignment under Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the India national cricket team will be against South Africa in an all-format tour starting December 20 following the ongoing Australia tour of India.