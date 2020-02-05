Helped by Quinton de Kock’s 107 on Tuesday, South Africa registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series at Newlands in Cape Town.

Chasing a 259-run target, the Proteas got over the line with ease as de Kock (107) and Temba Bavuma (98) stitched 173 runs for the second wicket to help South Africa bounce from 25 for 1.

While the skipper scored 11 boundaries and a six in his fluent 113-ball knock, Bavuma smashed five fours and two sixes throughout the 103 deliveries he faced. Unfortunately, 29-year-old Bavuma just fell two runs short of a second ODI century as Chris Jordan skidded a ball through to trap him on his crease.

On his way to his 15th ODI century, de Kock passed 5,000 ODI runs.

Earlier, Joe Denly’s half-century had anchored England’s total of 258 for 8 as the visitors let go of the formidable start provided by the experienced duo of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

Both had threatened to put on one of their typically bulldozing opening stands, but Roy’s dismissal for 32 prompted a mini-collapse. From 51 for 0 England crumbled to 83 for 4, with the 16th over, bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi, containing two wickets.

Since then wickets fell in regular intervals for the guests and they never got hold of the match.

The two teams will now meet each other at Kingsmead in Durban for the second match on Friday. South Africa will look to seal the series, while England will look to square things up.

Brief scores: England: 258/8 (Joe Denly 87, Chris Woakes 40, Lutho Sipamla 3/47); South Africa: 259/3 (Quinton de Kock 107, Temba Bavuma 98, Chris Jordan 1/31)

(With inputs from IANS)