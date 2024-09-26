Punjab Kings part ways with Bayliss and Bangar

Exactly a week after Punjab Kings appointed Australia’s World Cup-winning legendary batter Ricky Ponting as the head coach on a multi-year contract replacing former England head coach Trevor Bayliss, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise has parted ways with Sanjay Banger, who served as their head of cricket development.

The Statesman has learnt that the decision of a complete revamp of the backroom staff was taken recently by the franchise board.

While Ponting’s appointment meant Bayliss, who took over as Kings head coach after IPL 2022, had to naturally move out of the set-up, the Kings also decided to release Bangar, ending his second stint with the franchise that began in December 2023.

Incidentally, Bangar’s first stint with Kings, in 2014, was as their head coach, a position he served in till the end of 2016. Post that, he was appointed India’s assistant coach. In 2021, he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as their batting consultant before being promoted to the head coach’s role. In December 2023, he rejoined Kings.

Meanwhile, Bayliss had replaced former India captain Anil Kumble, who was the franchise’s head coach from 2020 to 2022. Kumble was the fifth coach Kings had appointed in five seasons after Sanjay Bangar (2014-16), Virender Sehwag (2017), Brad Hodge (2018) and Mike Hesson (2019).

One of the only three IPL franchises to have featured consistently in the IPL since its inception in 2008, Kings have never won the tournament, and finished eighth in 2023 and ninth last season. Ponting’s appointment is seen as a desperate move by the franchise to end this jinx.

Ponting, who was signed by PBKS for a four year contract that will last until 2028, has been previously involved with the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals across 11 seasons of the IPL. During the period, he has successfully guided them to one championship and four playoffs.