Punjab CM announces Rs 40 lakh cash prize for weightlifter Harjinder Kaur

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh for weightlifter Harjinder Kaur, who won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister congratulated Kaur and said that this promising athlete from Mehas village near Nabha had made the country proud with her achievement.

According to the Punjab Sports Policy, the state government will award her a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

Mann hoped that Kaur’s success would inspire other athletes, particularly girls, to excel in sports and bring honour to the country.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is committed to encouraging those who excel in sports, and that these athletes will be given cash prizes for their efforts.

He stated that revitalising Punjab’s sports culture is the government’s top priority.

(Inputs from IANS)