In a recent development, it is now being reported that Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal, who had earlier been suspended pending an anti-corruption investigation for failing to report a spot-fixing approach has now been asked to return the payment cheque he received prior to the beginning of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Official sources have confirmed that Umar, like other players in the league, was paid as much as 70 per cent of his contract amount for representing Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.

“He has now been asked to return the amount to the Pakistan Cricket Board as he stands suspended from the PSL and all other cricket activities until the inquiry is completed,” one source said as quoted by news agency PTI.

“The cheques are sent directly by the PCB which guarantees payment of all players on schedule and later they adjust amount from the franchises shares,” the source added.

“The PCB handles the distribution of contract money to players directly to avoid any delays and problems as are visible in other leagues where players have got payments even after a year’s delay,” the source further stated.

Umar, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied the charges against him. He is yet to get a charge-sheet from the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Meanwhile, a source close to Umar has revealed that he has hired a top lawyer who will supervise the entire legal procedure.

“Umar is adamant he has done nothing wrong and that he never agreed to spot-fix any match or even got any spot-fixing offer from any bookmaker,” the source said as quoted by PTI.

Umar was replaced by Anwar Ali in the Quetta Gladiators franchise which is leading the points table in the ongoing season with three wins in four matches.

(With inputs from PTI)