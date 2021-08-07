Proud of Subedar Neeraj Chopra for creating history: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics.

Chopra, who is a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, created history after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

Congratulating the ace javelin thrower, who became the first athlete in Independent India to win a medal in a track & field at the Olympics, Rajnath Singh said: “Gold medal in javelin throw event at the Olympics is unprecedented. Proud of him for creating history.”

He further stated that the golden victory of Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the Olympic has brought laurels for the Indian Army, adding that he performed like a true soldier at the Olympics.

“It is indeed a historic and proud moment for the entire country, including the Indian armed forces! Many congratulations to him,” the Defence Minister stated.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and all ranks of the force also congratulated Chopra for his historic achievement.