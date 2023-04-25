Protesting grapplers not satisfied with SAI official’s response, want FIR against Brij Bhushan

A meeting between Sports Authority of India (SAI) Deputy Director General Shiv Sharma and the protesting wrestlers failed to yield any results as the grapplers were not satisfied with the response of the official, here on Monday.

The 30-minute meeting was attended by Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat and other representatives. However, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik did not participate in the talks.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sharma said, “I came here to talk to them. I will convey the message further to the government. I hope everything is sorted out soon. I will come back again tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Vinesh interrupted him. “Sir, FIR should be registered against Brij Bhushan. That is our first concern.”

At the time of leaving the meeting, Bajrang met Shiv and urged him to support the wrestlers in “this fight”.