Pro boxer Mandeep Jangra gearing up for world title

India’s star professional boxer Mandeep Jangra is gearing up for the NBA lightweight world title. He is the first Indian boxer to be in the ring for the world title, and is just one win away from giving India its first world title belt.

Mandeep will face Nicaraguan boxer Nilo Guerrero at the Legends Casino in Washington. The fight will take place on September 19.

Talking about experience, Mandeep has played one more fight than his opponent. The 31-year-old Indian has fought 10 fights and won all of them. In 7 of these, he also knocked out the opponent boxer.

At the same time, Nilo won 9 out of 9 bouts and also knocked out 7. As such the face-off between Mandeep and Nilo promises an exciting battle on the cards.

Jangra, who won the Intercontinental title in January 2024, will have a chance to win the world title this time. He has tested himself at every level with Roy Jones Jr.

Commenting on his preparations, Mandeep said that he’s well prepared for the fight.

“The opponent boxer is experienced, but I know my capabilities. I have more technical experience and that’s my strength. With the help of my sponsor Nash Built Construction, I have prepared with Roy Jones Jr. Winning the world title is my dream which I am going to fulfil. This title will open the way for the upcoming big titles and will motivate Indian boxers.”

On his comeback, Mandeep Jangra said that it was not easy to return. “Roy Jones Jr. brought me back and I started afresh. I worked on many details in 1.5 years of training with Roy. I brought my weight down from 75 to 59.”

“This journey was the most difficult in my career so far. The change has made me mature and I have worked very hard for it. Working hard is all that is in my hands and I will always keep doing it,” he added.