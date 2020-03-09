Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who on Sunday led the first Manchester United team to a derby double over city neighbours for the first time in a decade, praised his players and said he is “privileged to have” them in the team.

”It’s a privilege to have players like this. The desire and work-rate, that’s what I think the fans love about these players. To see the connections between the players, the team and the fans today – what an atmosphere,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying on the official website of Manchester United.

The Red Devils rode on Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay’s goals on either side of the half at the Old Trafford to register their third victory over Manchester City this season in across competitions.

Both the scorers took advantage of errors from City goalkeeper Ederson to keep United hot on the heels of Chelsea for a top-four finish, just three points behind the Blues.

Speaking about the result, Solskjaer said, “The result is always the deciding factor. I’m so happy with a win and another three points. The performance was as expected against them because you know that you have to defend well.”

The Norwegian manager, however, refused to get subjected to complacency and demanded further improvement from the players. He pointed out how Untied could have gone a few more goals up had the forwards displayed more proficiency.

“Twice Dan(iel) James could just square it, once for Bruno, one for Anthony. Anthony should square it for Bruno. Those little things they’ll come, but it’s a privilege because they want to learn as well and they listen to the advice we give them,” Solskjaer said.

Manchester United next face Austrian side LASK FC in the first leg of their Round of 16 match in Europa League on Thursday before travelling to Tottenham on Sunday.