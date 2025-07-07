Prithvi Shaw officially joins Maharashtra ahead of 2025-26 domestic season

Ending his association with domestic powerhouse Mumbai Cricket Association, out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw has joined Maharashtra for the 2025–26 season. The Maharashtra Cricket Association confirmed the move in an official statement, welcoming the former U19 World Cup-winning captain to the state side, where he will feature alongside the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi.

Expressing confidence over his ability to perform for his new side, Shaw described the move as a progressive step in his career, citing the association’s efforts in developing cricket and improving infrastructure across the state.

Advertisement

“At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years,” Shaw said.

Advertisement

“The Maharashtra Cricket Association has made remarkable efforts in recent years to enhance cricketing infrastructure throughout the state. Initiatives like the Maharashtra Premier League, Women’s MPL, Corporate Shield, and DB Deodhar Tournament are testament to their vision.”

“I’m confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer. I’m happy to get the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Mukesh Choudhary in the Maharashtra team,” he added.

Shaw, who has scored 4,556 runs in 58 first-class matches for Mumbai at an average of 46.02, have been mostly in the news for the wrong reasons in the past couple of years. He was dropped from the Mumbai squad for the second half of the Ranji Trophy season last year due to poor form and disciplinary concerns. Although he featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament last season, he was overlooked for the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day competition. He also failed to attract a buyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

Welcoming the opening batter to the Maharashtra’s fold, MCA President Rohit Pawar noted that Shaw’s inclusion would further bolster their already strong side.

“We are delighted to welcome a player of Prithvi Shaw’s calibre to the Maharashtra team. His inclusion adds tremendous strength to an already talented squad comprising experienced players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajneesh Gurbani. Shaw’s international and IPL experience will be invaluable, especially for mentoring younger players in the squad,” he said.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the MCA Apex Council and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for supporting this decision. The Maharashtra Cricket Association stands firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey, and we wish him the very best for the seasons ahead,” Pawar added.