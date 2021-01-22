Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday heaped praises on the Indian men’s cricket team for the stellar performance against Australia to stage a comeback and win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series 2-1.

“Indian team faced a lot of challenges in the recent tour of Australia. They suffered crushing defeat yet recovered equally fast and won the next match. The players showed determination despite injuries. They took the challenge head on and looked for fresh solutions instead of getting frustrated by difficult conditions,” Modi said.

“There were inexperienced players but their morale was high and they grabbed the opportunity given to them. They overpowered a better team with their talent and temperament,” he added

The prime minister stressed that the stellar performance of our players is important not just from the point of view of the sports field.

“There is no harm in occasional failure and one should not refrain from taking the risks. We need to be proactive and fearless,” he said.

“If we overcome the fear of failure and unnecessary pressure, we will emerge fearless. This new India, confident and dedicated to goals, is evident not only in the cricket field, all of you are part of this picture,” Modi added.

India on Tuesday became the first team to conquer The Gabba in 33 years as they beat Australia by three wickets in the final Test and won the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1.

The series victory holds more significance because of the fact that India had been beaten comprehensively in the first Test. To add to it, the visitors suffered the embarassment of getting bowled out at 36, making it India’s lowest ever total.