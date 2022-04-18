Pressure is at its highest now on Mumbai Indians: Zaheer Khan

MI skipper Rohit Sharma has a lot of work to do as the team is currently rock bottom in the league with 0 points with the league leaders Gujarat Titans sitting on top with ten points from six games.
“This is a team sport so we have to stick together, have to find ways of coming together and then become a force. Each season has its own challenges and the pressure is at its highest so we have to show that kind of character, that fight and determination. You have to take the disappointing moments in your stride, that’s what cricket teaches you,” Zaheer Khan said in his mid-season review.
The former India pace bowler was full of praise for Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma who according to him, have been the bright spots of the team so far.
“The partnership of the young guns — going out there and creating scenarios where they put bowlers under pressure — is something we look for, the spark that we talk about.” Zaheer feels that it is important to back the team right now.
“The guys are keen on turning things around and we just have to back them. Not everyday will be your day – but it’s about how you take it, what you learn from it and how you adapt. I have seen the disappointed faces but also the determined ones. It’s about how we come out of this, the kind of character we show is what I’m looking forward to,” he said.
He emphasized on the need to keep their head down, maintain their balance and look at the long term process.
“Irrespective of wins and losses and how the season is going, we also have a long-term vision. So we keep the right kind of balance throughout the year,” he further added.