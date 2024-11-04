Premier League: Solanke brace leads Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 win over Aston Villa

Dominic Solanke struck twice in four minutes as Tottenham Hotspur completed a thrilling 4-1 comeback win against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The striker produced a clever, dinked finish over Emiliano Martinez from Dejan Kulusevski’s pass to make it 2-1 after 75 minutes before slotting home from Richarlison’s cross on 79, to the delight of another packed house in N17. The double takes Dom to five goals in all competitions this season.

It took until the 30th minute for the first save of the match to be made, with Guglielmo Vicario scrambling Amadou Onana’s header behind for a corner after it had ricocheted off the post.

Villa capitalised from the resulting set piece to take the lead via Rogers. The attacker was in the right place to tap home from two yards out after Digne’s corner had made its way through a crowded near post area.

While the hosts were edging possession and territory, the away side were charging forward on the counter-attack and almost grabbed a second goal before the break.

A slick move ended with Rogers sliding a ball through to Watkins, who took a touch before firing a left-footed effort wide of Vicario’s far post.

In the second half, Brennan Johnson slotted home from returning skipper Heung-Min Son’s cross as Spurs importantly found an equaliser four minutes into the second half of what had been a bit of a stop-start encounter, with Villa happy to sit in and play deep in their own half. That was Brennan’s seventh goal in all competitions.

James Maddison put the icing on the cake in the eighth minute of added time by curling an exquisite free-kick into the top corner from 20 yards to seal the 4-1 victory.