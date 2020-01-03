Riding on goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Liverpool started 2019 with a win in their Premier League tie against Sheffield United at Anfield.

With the win on Thursday, Liverpool now have a 13-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table. Notably, Leicester City, who are at second place have played a game more than the Reds.

Talking about the match, defensive error from George Baldock saw Andy Robertson capitalising the long ball on the left flank passed by Vigil Van Dijk. Robertson guided the ball to Salah inside the area and the Egyptian winger took a close-range hit to put the ball in the back of the net only in the 4th minute.

After the break, Liverpool continued their good form and this time Mane delivered it for the Reds.

Alisson Becker passed the ball to Robertson, who released it to Mane. The Senegalese striker stretched his legs in the left channel and lofted a pass just outside the area which was received by Salah, who controlled and rolled the ball back into the D box for his Mane.

However, Henderson blocked the first shot from Mane but failed to prevent the succeeding strike in the rebound.

Liverpool now have 58 points in their kitty from their 20 Premier League games this season.