Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola created history after his side continued their winning run with a 2-1 victory over West Ham in the ongoing season of Premier League.

Goals from central defenders Ruben Dias and John Stones helped Manchester City in registering their 20th straight win in all competitions. Even though Michael Antonio had given West Ham hope with his 43rd-minute equaliser, Stones netted the winner in the 68th minute.

The win was Guardiola’s 500th victory as the manager of a top-flight club in all competitions. He had started his career at FC Barcelona before moving to Bayern Munich and finally to Manchester City.

It was also his 200th win as Manchester City coach in just his 273rd match – fewer than any other top-flight manager.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Newcastle took a point which means they move four points clear of third from bottom Fulham, although Steve Bruce’s side will be disappointed not to take all three points after Jamaal Lascelles’ 52nd-minute opener was canceled out by Ruben Neves’ header in the 74th minute.

Brighton complicated their Premier League future with a 1-0 defeat away to West Brom, who took the points thanks to an 11th minute Bartley goal.

The visitors then made Premier League history by becoming the first side to send two penalties against the woodwork with Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross the guilty players.

Anwar El Ghazi’s fifth-minute goal gave Aston Villa, who were still without Jack Grealish, a 1-0 win away to Leeds United. Leeds was flat in attack and has now lost six games at home this season.