Liverpool on Thursday beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 to end their five-game winless run in the Premier League back into the top four of the points table. Apart from three points, Spurs also lost their captain Harry Kane to an ankle injury.

The defending Premier League champions were in the middle of an unprecedented run where they had not even seen the back of the net in the last four league games.

But, the front three of Jurgen Klopp’s team looked to be getting their momentum back with Roberto Firmino ending a 492-minute goalless streak with his opener in the first half. Sadio Mane was also in the scoresheet alongwith Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kane had soldiered on after twice receiving treatment on ankle knocks in the first-half and was eventually replaced at the break with Jose Mourinho predicting the England captain will be absent for at least a few weeks.

Liverpool’s worst run in the league since 2017 had seen them slip from the top of the table to fifth before kick-off with Klopp admitting his first priority is now to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

But the German was delighted with the response from the Reds as they clicked back into gear, particularly after going in front.

There were signs of life in Liverpool’s attacking play despite a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday and they created many more clear-cut chances than in recent weeks as Hugo Lloris twice denied Mane with excellent saves.

With Kane clearly hobbling, Tottenham were clinging on for half-time when Liverpool finally struck.

Sadio Mane got in behind and squared for Firmino to bundle in at the back post for his first goal in eight games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s drop off in form has been another major part of Liverpool’s regression from the side that romped to the title last season with 99 points.

However, the England right-back connected sweetly to drill in his side’s second after Lloris could only parry Mane’s initial effort into his path.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s brilliant strike from outside the box halved the deficit just two minutes later.

Liverpool, though, rarely looked troubled after Kane departed and could have won far more convincingly.

Mohamed Salah’s powerful strike was ruled out after a VAR review for a handball by Firmino earlier in the move.

But Mane restored the two-goal cushion when he pounced on an error from Joe Rodon to fire high past Lloris.

Victory takes Liverpool back above West Ham, who they face on Sunday, into fourth.

Tottenham’s early season form saw them being touted as contenders for a first top-flight title in 60 years ahead of their last clash with Liverpool last month.