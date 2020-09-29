Liverpool came from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League on Monday to keep their winning streak at the start of the season intact. Goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and debutant Diogo Jota cancelled Alexandre Lacazette’s opening goal.

With Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all losing points in their opening three rounds of fixtures, Liverpool sit comfortably at the top now with nine points.

Arsenal began the match on a positive note, following the same plan that had earned them success against Liverpool on multiple occasions last season. Mikel Arteta’s men dropped deep and looked to threaten Jurgen Klopp’s team with a counter-attack when in possession at the Anfield.

The visitors’ efforts paid dividends when they pierced through Liverpool’s backline and forced Robertson to commit an error and Lacazette pounced on it to send the delivery over helpless Alisson Becker.

But unlike the Liverpool at the twilight of the last season, the Reds now looked sharper and full of intent as they equalised within three minutes. Mohamed Salah had outmuscled Tierney before launching his strike which was saved by Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno. However, at the right position at the right time, Mane tapped the deflected ball into an open net.

In another six minutes time, Roberson made amends for his error. The Scott combined with his favourite partner on the pitch Trent Alexander-Arnold before making the scoreline 2-1 in the English champions’ favour.

Unlike the Arsenal of recent years, Arteta’s team did not crumble under the enormous pressure that Liverpool imposed on them. Instead, the Gunners looked more expansive after the break and created a huge chance for themselves to bring parity into the contest.

While Liverpool’s solid defence kept Arsenal at the bay, Klopp’s introduction of Jota 10 minutes from time helped the hosts in creating more chances at the other end.

The Premier League debutant completed a dread debut when he pounced on David Luiz’s headed clearance and struck a volley into the bottom corner of Leno’s net.