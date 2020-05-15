Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, who became the most expensive American footballer after moving to the west London club from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for 64 million euros (USD 69.13 million), has shared his experience of playing in the English Premier League.

“The Premier League is everything I hoped it would be and more,’ said Pulisic this week as quoted on the official Chelsea website. “It’s a lot to take in, especially in the first year, with the amount of games and everything that goes on, but I’m getting used to the schedule now.

‘It’s one of the most competitive leagues in the world, if not the best, and there are a lot of pressures but I’ve been enjoying the ride so much. I’ve learnt so much in this first year and I’m looking forward to getting back to it.’

The 21-year-old, meanwhile, has been out of the field due to an adductor injury since January 1 when he featured in Blues’ draw match against Brighton & Hove Albion. But he has informed that he as recovered and regained complete fitness during the lockdown period.

Reportedly, Pulisic has returned to London and is willing to resume outdoor training whenever the Premier League players are allowed to do so.

“If anything, I’ve given myself a little more time to rest now and make sure that I’m 100 per cent fit. I’d say I’m fully recovered and ready to go as soon as we get back,” the USA international said.

The United Kingdom government gave the Premier League a green light earlier this week to resume the 2019-20 season in June. After that, the representatives of all the 20 clubs held a video conference where they discussed the plans laid under ‘Project Restart’ which was initiated with aims to see Premier League making a return by June.

Meanwhile, according to a Sky Sports report, Premier League clubs can resume training on May 19 if the guidelines and protocols – laid by the league authorities under ‘Project Restart’ – are accepted by the footballers and the managers and get approved by the government and Public Health England.