Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson expressed his delight, having finally lifted the English Premier League trophy on Thursday and ended the 30-year-old drought. He revealed that winning the Premier League was a childhood dream and the main reason for him joining Liverpool.

“We’ve been waiting a long time, like I said before the game. The build-up to it, walking up there was amazing. Like I said, the lads deserved the moment tonight. The families were up there watching, which was a big thing for us as a team. It’s been an amazing season and to crown it off like that was really special,” Henderson was quoted as saying by the official website of Liverpool Football Club while speaking in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“I always dreamed, you know. The Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and that was one of the reasons why I wanted to come to Liverpool – you want to win trophies and the expectations are so high. But when you come as a young player, it’s so difficult.

“It’s been a process, a journey and it hasn’t happened overnight. Over the past five years since the gaffer came in, it’s been a process, a journey and every single player has been a part of that journey.

“To finish the season off like this has been really special. We can enjoy tonight but, after this, next season is going to be a big challenge for us. I thought tonight we showed the mentality again to come and perform like we did, and get the result we did,” he added.

Even though The Reds had already sealed the fate of this year’s Premier League last month, the silverware was presented after they defeated Chelsea 5-3 in a high-voltage drama at Anfield.