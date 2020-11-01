Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praises on his new signing Diogo Kota after the youngster scored the winner in in The Reds’ 2-1 win over West Ham in Premier League on Saturday.

“Football is always about finding the right way, and tonight the boys found it,” said Klopp as quoted by AFP.

“It’s so difficult with the number of games we have. Seeing the determination and desire of the boys, the will to play football, to deal with setbacks is really exceptional,” he added.

True to their recently-found character, the English champions left it for the last 10 minutes as Jota came off the bench and scored in the 85th minute to earn his team their fifth league win of the season.

Earlier, Pablo Fornals had given West Ham the lead at the Anfield after ten minutes of the opening whistle. However, Mohamed Salah brought parity right at the edge of the half-time with a successful kick of the ball from the 12 yards spot.

Meanwhile, summer’s biggest shoppers Chelsea registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley at the Turf Moor. Hakim Ziyech was the star of the match with a goal and an assist, while Kurt Zouma and Tumi Werner were the other scorers.

More than the win it was the cleansheet that gave Fran Lampard the satisfaction as Chelsea – known for their lackadaisical defensive forces in recent times – recorded fourth straight day at the office without conceding.

Algerian forward Ziyech gave The Blues the lead in the 26th minute with a low strike off a delivery from Tammy Abraham. Despite controlling the game for most of the first-half, Chelsea had to wait for 63rd minute to score their second.

Centre-back Zouma had risen above everyone to hear in Mason Mount’s corner. Seven minutes later, German star Werner scored his sixth goal for his new club after he was fed by Ziyech.

The 27-year-old Ziyech, former Ajax player, became the first Chelsea player since Diego Costa to score in his first two starts in all competitions.

In match of the day, Manchester City edged past Sheffield United, thanks to a 28th-minute goal from Kyle Walker at the Bramall Lane.