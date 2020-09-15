Chelsea, who have so far spent more than 200m euros in signing new players, began their Premier League 2020-21 campaign with a 3-1 away win over Brighton on Monday.

After Jorginho had given Frank Lampard’s men the lead, a howler from Kepa Arrizabalaga had allowed the hosts to equalise. However, goals from defenders Reece James and Kurt Zouma ensured three points for Chelsea.

High-profile signing Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were handed their debut as both started the game against a spirited Brighton.

Even though Werner was at his usual brilliance and showed spark of what he will be bringing to Stamford Bridge, Havertz had a quiet debut.

Meanwhile, Werner had almost got his first Chelsea goal before Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan fouled him inside the box to hand the visitors the penalty. Jorginho converted it successfully in the 23rd minute.

Despite trailing, Brighton emerged as the better team in the first half and managed to get a deserving goal in the second half when Arrizabalaga allowed a long ranger from Leonardo Trossard to slip beneath his hands.

However, Chelsea took the lead back within a minute with a screaming strike by right-back James from outside the box.

Brighton failed to create more chances in the remaining parts of the games. But, Tariq Lamptey, whom Brighton have brought from Chelsea, was a bright spark in the home team’s midfield.

Lampard’s Londoners sealed three points when Zouma met James’ corner with a volley which went into the back of the net after a heavy deflection off Adam Webster in 66th minute.

At the end of the match, Lampard was a satisfied man, but demanded improvement from his players. Despite three points, Chelsea’s performance lacked momentum and it showed that the new players are yet to come into terms with the requirements of the Premier League.

Lampard also sustained a headache as Werner suffered a light injury during his clash with Brighton goalkeeper. Chelsea’s other fresh signings, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell, have also taken blows and are unlikely to make their debut in the next game.

The Blues will next travel to Liverpool with whom they had a gap of 33 points last season.