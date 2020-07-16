Arsenal on Thursday ended Liverpool’s hopes to finish the 2019-20 Premier League season with a record points tally of more than 100 after coming from behind to stun the champions 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool failed to hold on to their lead, earned by Sadio Mane, as Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson scored for the hosts in the first half.

After being crowned the Premier League champions with seven matches left to be played, Liverpool were eying to overcome Manchester City’s 100 points in 2017-18 season and set the record for highest-ever points tally in a season. However, with only two matches left and Liverpool’s caravan stuck at 93 points, the City’s record will be intact.

Senegalese striker Mane gave the visitors an anticipated start with a clinical finish from Andrew Robertson’s cross in the 20th minute. Soon after, though, it was a comedy of errors at the display from the Jurgen Klopp-managed side as both the goals they conceded.

Trying to avoid a challenge from Nelson, the 2019 Ballon d’Or nominee Virgil van Dijk made an unapologetic error. He tried to play his keeper Alisson Becker but his undirected backpass went straight to Lacazette who, in turn, dribbled past the Brazilian gloveman and hit the back of the net.

Becker was at the heart of the matter again and it was he who made a blunder to concede Arsenal’s second goal. In an attempt to beat an advancing Nelson, Becker put a shabby pass to van Dijk. But Lacazette intercepted again and fed the delivery to Nelson for the 20-year-old to smash home his first goal in Arsenal shirt.

The unexpected victory has helped the Gunners to climb to the ninth spot in the Premier League points and keep their hopes for a Europa League berth next season alive.

The win will also help the Mikel Arteta-managed side to be in a good confident spirit when they next face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final encounter.