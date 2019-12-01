Liverpool fought tooth and nail in a 2-1 home win over Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League clash to take an 11-point lead over two-time defending champions Manchester City.

Liverpool continue their staggering form in the ongoing Premier League and now have 40 points in their kitty.

Virgil Van Dijk drew the first blood in the 18th minute off a free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Dutchman then headed home a corner kick by the English defender six minutes later to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.

The second half saw Liverpool getting a bit relaxed and as a result they ended up struggling, particularly after goalkeeper Alisson Becker was sent off in the 76th minute for using his hands to prevent a goal outside of the penalty area.

Alisson’s replacement Adrian, then immediately allowed a goal by defender Lewis Dunk, who scored on a set piece to make the scoreline 2-1 however, they failed to equalise as Liverpool came out victorious.

Talking about other matches, Tottenham beat Bournemouth 3-2 at home, while Southampton hosted Watford with a 2-1 scoreline.

For Tottenham, Delle Ali scored a brace and Moussa Sissoko netted the third one.

Riding on a solitary goal from Aaron Cresswell in the 48th minute, West Ham stunned fourth-placed Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Newcastle held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw. Rahim Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne were the goalscorers for City, whereas for Newcastle Jetro Willems scored the first goal and Jonjo Shelvey netted the equaliser.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp helped Crystal Palace defeat Burnley FC 2-0 in an away game.