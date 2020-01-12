Premier League giants Manchester United’s star striker Marcus Rashford donned the Red Devils jersey for the 200th time by scoring a brace as the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men returned to winning ways by easily moving past Norwich City, four goals to none.

At 22 years of age, Rashford became the third-youngest player to make 200 appearances for the club and opened the scoring in the first half by converting Juan Mata’s assist to a goal.

United dominated possession throughout the duration of the match and raised their game to a higher level in the second half of the match. Rashford scored his second goal of the match as he netted home a penalty after Norwich goalie Tim Krul brought down Brandon Williams.

Anthony Martial, who will reach the 200 games record milestone soon, scored the third goal of the match for United. Mason Greenwood then came in from the bench to add a lovely fourth goal to the United’s tally.

Norwich City’s best chance of scoring came to midfielder Todd Cantwell but his low curler shot was kept out by a fantastic save from David de Gea.

With the win, Manchester United now move back to the fifth place while Norwich City remain at the rock bottom of the points tally, as many as seven points away from safe zone despite playing a match more than the three teams above them.