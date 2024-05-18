Pranavi, Diksha among 3 Indians to make cut in Germany

Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar and Tavesa Malik were only three of the seven Indians who made the cut which in the Amundi German Masters Brandenburg.

Pranavi Urs, two-time LET winner Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik after 36 holes. Pranavi (73) and Diksha (73) were 3-over for two rounds and T-30, while Tvesa (77) squeezed inside the cut line at 5-over and was T-55 as the cut fell at +5 with 66 players making it through to the final round.

Sneha Singh (75) missed the cut by one shot at T-67, Vani Kapoor (77) by three shots at T-89 and Amandeep Drall (78) by five shots at T-109. Avani Prashanth withdrew midway through the second round.

Local star Alexandra Försterling of Germany shot 70 (-2) for the second straight consecutive day to lead by one stroke after being T-4 a day earlier at Golf & Country Club Seddiner See.

The highlight for Försterling was the three birdies she rolled in between sixth and the ninth, as she had four birdies and two bogeys.

There was a strong German presence with Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Sandra Gal and Helen Briem all one shot further back. The trio is tied for second alongside LET Order of Merit leader Bronte Law of England. Schmidt, who led after the first day, had a trickier second round shooting a 73.