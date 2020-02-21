In a recent development, left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket on Friday with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old last donned the India whites in 2013 in Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell Test against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Overall, Ojha played as many as 24 Tests for India between 2009 and 2013 in which he picked 113 wickets.

“I am writing this letter to tender my formal retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect,” Ojha said in an official statement released by him on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

It’s time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/WoK0WfnCR7 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 21, 2020

“To be an Indian cricketer and represent the country at the highest level was always a dream I cherished as a youngster.

“I fall short of words to describe how fortunate I have been to have lived my dream and earned the love and respect of my fellow countrymen,” he added.

In addition to having picked more than 100 Test wickets, Ojha also has 21 wickets against his name in 18 ODIs. He also has 10 wickets in six T20Is.

Ojha has also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for teams like Deccan Chargers (erstwhile) and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. His action was once reported for having a suspect action in 2014. Consequently, he had to undertake corrective rehabilitation and was cleared to bowl in 2015.

However, with other spinners performing really well in the international set-up for India, Ojha was never really in the race for an international comeback.