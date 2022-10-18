POWERGRID Inter Regional Cricket Tournament begins

The six-day Inter-Regional POWERGRID Cricket Tournament 2022 commenced at TERI Gram Cricket Ground, Haryana. Eleven teams from various regions of POWERGRID across the country are participating in this tournament.

The participating teams include Cauvery Elephants (Southern Region-II), Damdama Eagles (Corporate Centre, Gurugram), Narmada Giant Squirrels (Western Region-I), Yamuna Peacocks (Northern Region-III), Brahmaputra Rhinos (North Eastern Region) in Pool A and Ganga Dolphins (Eastern Region-I), Beas Leopards (Northern Region-II), Sunderban Tigers (Eastern Region-II), Chambal Kingfishers (Northern Region-I), Sabarmati Lions (Western Region-II) and Godavari Panthers (Southern Region-I) in Pool B.

The opening match was played between Damadama Eagles (Corporate Centre, Gurugram) and Yamuna Peacocks (Northern Region-III) in which Northern Region-III managed to score 110 with a loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs and the Eagles won the match by four wickets in the 17th Over. Shri Udit Deswal of Damdama Eagles was adjudged as Man of the Match.

The tournament began with a welcome address by Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, ED (HR) POWERGRID in the presence of Abhay Choudhary, Director (Projects) POWERGRID, and G. Ravisankar, Director (Finance) POWERGRID.

POWERGRID is a Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Power and has been supporting fitness among people. Recently, it became the National Supporter of FIFA’s Under-17 Women’s World Cup.