Pooran, Markram fifties power LSG to 6-wkt win over Titans

Continuing his prolific form in IPL 2025, Nicholas Pooran struck a fourth half century to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a six-wicket victory over table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 181, Pooran (61) led LSG’s charge with another blistering innings and was complemented in his effort by Aiden Markram (58) at the top of the order, before Ayush Badoni completed the formalities with an unbeaten 28, to power the home side over the line with three balls to spare. The win propelled LSG to the third spot in the points table while GT are at the second spot.

Advertisement

For LSG, beyond the victory, there was good news from their skipper Rishabh Pant, who showed glimpses of returning to form, after the left-hander promoted himself to open the innings and slammed 21 off 18 balls, to lay the platform for the chase with a 65-run stand with Markram.

Advertisement

Thereafter, Pooran arrived in the middle and in his trademark style, made life difficult for the Titans attack, as the southpaw clobbered as many as seven sixes during his 34-ball knock. As a result, the partnership between Pooran and Markram flourished to 58 runs, before being separated by Prasidh Krishna (2/26), who emerged the most successful bowler for GT.

Pooran, however, carried on his superb batting form, and in the company of Badoni almost sealed the fate of the contest before being sent back by Rashid Khan. Badoni, however, ensured he stayed till the end to get his side home comfortably.

Earlier, batting first, Sai Sudharsan (56) and skipper Shubman Gill (60) had answers to every challenge thrown at them by the LSG bowling unit. Their 120-run partnership looked destined to push Gujarat Titans to a massive total in excess of 200. However, LSG made a stunning turnaround in the last seven overs with Shardul Thakur (2/34) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/36) leading the charge to restrict the visitors to 180 for 6.

The Titans’ over reliance on their top order made it challenging for the middle order to get the side to regain the momentum provided by the opening combo of Gill and Sudharsan. Following their 120-run partnership, the middle order stuttered in their effort to press the accelerator, and eventually, the innings nosedived.

Jos Buttler, who had shown flashes of brilliance in his new No. 3 role this season, fell cheaply for 16. The rest of the batting lineup failed to maintain the tempo set by Gill and Sudharsan. Sherfane Rutherford (22) and Shahrukh Khan (11) tried to provide the late impetus to their innings but Thakur’s twin strikes in the final over left them wounded.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 180/6 (Shubman Gill 60, Sai Sudharsan 56; Shardul Thakur 2/34, Ravi Bishnoi 2/36) lose to Lucknow Super Giants 186/4 (Nicholas Pooran 61, Aiden Markram 58, Ayush Badoni 28 not out; Prasidh Krishna 2/26) by six wickets.