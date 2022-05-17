PM Modi to host Indian Deaflympics 2021 contingent on May 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian delegation on Tuesday for their best-ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics 2021.

PM also stated that he will host the entire contingent at his residence on May 21st. The Deaflympics 2021 were held at the Festa da Uva Main Pavilion in the southern Brazilian city of Caxias do Sul. The quadrennial event began on May 1 and ended on May 15 with approximately 2,100 athletes from 72 countries competing.

India sent 65 athletes to compete in 11 sports, and the country won 16 medals, including eight golds, in their best performance at the Deaflympics.

“Congratulations to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently held Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens. I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

The previous best for India was seven medals, including five gold and two bronze, in Sofia in 1993.

(Inputs from ANI)